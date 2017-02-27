MDI boys down Central for first regional championship since 1995

BANGOR — The last time the Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team won what is now the Northern Maine Class B championship was when it defeated Orono in 1995. Twenty-two years later, history has repeated itself.

No. 2 MDI again defeated No. 4 Orono 42-34 on Saturday to claim the Northern Maine title and a spot in the Class B state championship game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Trojans controlled the game more than the low final score suggested and never let go of the lead.

MDI jumped out to a lead in the first quarter, scoring 10 points to Orono’s six. The Trojans gunned it from the beginning and went a 4-0 run before the Red Riots answered.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Orono went on a roll and scored several unanswered points before MDI head coach Justin Norwood called the team’s first timeout of the game. MDI tipped the scales back in its favor for a brief stretch, but the Riots nipped at the Trojans’ heels all the way until the buzzer sounded for halftime. MDI went to locker room ahead 20-17.

Good performed a reverse layup for two points seconds into the third quarter, and the Trojans would keep up the momentum. Derek Collin and Good scored four points each, and Swanson sank a 3-pointer. The Red Riots closed the gap with a series of free throws and a 3 of their own from Evan Kenefic with seconds remaining in the third to cut MDI’s lead to 31-28.

MDI (18-3) didn’t allow Orono to stay close for long and increased the intensity to widen its lead throughout the final eight minutes of the game. Yet Orono managed to cut the lead to two on a 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play before the Trojans regained control.

Players on the sidelines and fans knew they had clinched the win when an Orono player was called for an intentional foul on Kropff, who made both free throws. Orono (17-4) then fouled Swanson, who hit both of his foul shots to put the Trojans up eight for good.

Swanson led the scoring for MDI with 12 points, and Good and Snurkowski had seven points each. Kropff scored five, Collin scored four and Mac Shea had two. Collett and Nate DeSisto led Orono with eight points each.

Norwood was nearly speechless following the game and said that the experience was “all a blur.” What was clear was the pride and joy he felt for his MDI team.

Norwood, who sat in the stands as a freshman MDI basketball player when the varsity team won its first and only regional title as a consolidated school in 1995, is now 32 minutes away from coaching his team to a truly historic championship.

It will be a rematch of sorts for an MDI team that will move on to face the Wells, that defeated the Trojans last fall for the Class C football championship. Phelps, Rich, Good, Gus Reeves and Jimmy Carroll played on that MDI football team, and five of the 12 players on the Wells roster were members of the title-winning squad.

Wells (16-5) scored an upset Saturday by beating the top-seeded and favored Yarmouth Clippers for the Southern Maine title and a trip to the state championship. But if the Trojans came out like they did last weekend — dogged, determined, energetic and fearless — the Warriors had better not underestimate their strength and speed.

The Class B championship game is set for 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Augusta Civic Center.