Hancock County basketball teams compete in regional quarterfinals

ELLSWORTH — Five Hancock County basketball teams played regional quarterfinal games at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center, and three have advanced to the semifinals.

Mount Desert Island’s boys’ team defeated No. 7 seed Belfast (10-10) 45-35 in Class B North on Friday. Graham Good led the Trojans (16-3) with 13 points, Andrew Phelps scored eight and Russell Kropff added six. MDI faces Central (16-3) at 2:05 p.m. today, Feb. 22.

On Saturday, the MDI girls faced No. 1 seed Houlton and Kolleen Bouchard, one of Maine’s top players. MDI (12-8) was within one point with less than five minutes remaining, but Houlton (18-1) won 47-39 to keep its quest for a third straight state title alive.

The Deer Isle-Stonington girls were in action against the fourth-seeded Easton Bears in Class D on Monday. The Mariners (11-8) took the early in the game, but Easton (11-8) recovered from an early shooting drought to win 45-23. It was the Bears’ first playoff win in 30 years.

The top-seeded George Stevens Academy boys (19-0) were in action against Woodland (10-8) on Wednesday and continued their dominance of Class C with a 72-31 win. GSA’s girls’ team (17-2) topped Calais (14-6) 49-40 earlier today.