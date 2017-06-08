GSA’s Jarrod Chase commits to Husson University

BLUE HILL — Three months after hitting the shot that cemented his place in Maine basketball lore at the Cross Insurance Center, Jarrod Chase is going back to the city where it all happened.

Chase, who hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the game to give George Stevens Academy a state championship win over Winthrop on March 4 in Bangor, was announced as the Husson University men’s basketball team’s newest commit Wednesday.

Chase was a starter at forward on GSA’s state title-winning teams the past two seasons. He averaged 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4.4 steals per game this past year and also earned a spot on the Penobscot Valley Conference’s All-Defensive team for the third season in a row.

“Jarrod has a solid skill set and is a very good athlete,” Husson head coach Warren Caruso said in a statement. “We feel he has a good upside and will develop into a very good college player.”

Chase is set to graduate from GSA later this week. He joins Schenck High School’s Justin Thompson as one of two Maine natives in Husson’s 2017 recruiting class and will also team up with forward Bruce St. Peter, an Ellsworth graduate who averaged 4.5 rebounds per game as a freshman this year.