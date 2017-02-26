GSA surges in 4th to win Northern Maine title

BANGOR — With a 26-point scoring effort from junior guard Taylor Schildroth and more than a dozen rebounds and a bunch of blocked shots by junior center Max Mattson, the George Stevens Academy Eagles finally broke open a seesaw game in the fourth period and downed the Fort Fairfield Tigers 59-45 for the Northern Maine Class C boys’ basketball championship Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center.

Unlike many over the season, this win did not come easily for the top-seeded and undefeated Eagles. GSA (21-0) fell behind by as many as six points in the early going and swapped leads with the second-seeded Tigers through much of the first half. The score was knotted at 24 at halftime.

Sparked by the ball-handling and passing skills of 5-foot-8 senior guard Ryan Player, the Tigers battled the Eagles on every possession. And their balanced scoring — 14 points from junior Isaac Cyr, 10 from senior Chris Giberson, eight from Player, seven from Carter Bruce and six from Landen Kinney — prevented the Eagle defense from keying on any one player.

But in the second half, GSA’s defensive pressure and the shot-blocking and rebounding of Mattson began taking its toll on the Tigers.

And while the third period ended as did the second, with the two teams deadlocked in scoring, GSA finally took a 45-42 lead on back-to-back baskets by senior Jarrod Chase and Schildroth in the early moments of the fourth quarter. And they never let that lead get away after that.

After Fort Fairfield’s Kinney scored from underneath the basket to cut the GSA lead back to a single point, a pull-up jumper from junior Stefan Simmons and a rebound putback from Chase put GSA in front 51-44 with just over four minutes to go.

With time winding down, the Tigers were left with no option but to foul, and GSA’s Schildroth knocked down six of six free throws over the final three minutes of play to put the game out of reach.

As it turned out, Mattson didn’t need to be a major scoring factor for the Eagles. In addition to Schildroth’s 26 points, Simmons finished with 11, and Chase had 10.

“I just had to play my game today,” said the 6-6 center in the post-game celebration. “The team needed me to play defense, so that was just what I did.”

Mattson confirmed what many of GSA’s thousands of fans already knew about the Tigers.

“They were the best team we played all year,” he said. “They were probably the most athletic, and they played the same game we did. It’s been a while since we’ve been in a close one like this. It was tough, but it was fun. I liked it.”

For GSA, the second half clearly was the difference, acknowledged coach Dwayne Carter.

“We picked up our defense and that was key for the game,” he said. “Mattson played huge. It was probably the best he has played defensively.”

The GSA coach said playing from behind was “a new experience for us. It was a good challenge.” Carter noted that the Eagles were “a bit tentative” and that “we were second-guessing ourselves” in the first half.

The 21-0 Eagles will now have a week to enjoy their second consecutive Northern Maine title and prepare to face Winthrop (21-0) for the state championship on March 4 back at the Cross Center in Bangor.

PHOTOS BY TIM SUELLENTROP