GSA girls beat Piscataquis to make Class C North title game

BANGOR — In each of the past three years, the George Stevens Academy girls’ team was stopped short of being able to compete at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center. Now that they’ve finally made it, they plan on savoring every minute.

About 90 minutes before the GSA Eagles was scheduled to tip off against Piscataquis on Friday, their players were taking lap after lap around the arena. They weren’t running, though; instead, the Eagles were walking as slowly as possible to take everything in.

Instead of going back to the locker room after that, several players asked a security guard nearby if they could stretch on the floor. From there, they looked up at the empty seats. Those seats would soon be filled with their friends, family members and everyone else who made the trip from Blue Hill and the surrounding areas.

“I don’t think anyone has been enjoying this experience as much as these girls have,” GSA head coach Bill Case said. “After the past few seasons we’ve had, they’re so excited to have their opportunity.”

When that opportunity came Friday, there was little doubt who was in control.

The GSA girls joined the boys’ team as the second from the school to reach the Class C North title game when they dominated the third-seeded Piscataquis Pirates 50-29. The win put the girls within a win of their first regional title since 2009.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment the entire season,” senior Morgan Dauk said. “To know that the team’s hard work is paying off is just amazing.”

Right from the start, Piscataquis was on a mission to stop 6-foot GSA senior Morgan Dauk. Yet no matter what they did, the Pirates couldn’t stop anything the Eagles (18-2) did on offense. Dauk was able to score even when double- and triple-teamed, and the mismatches that led to wide-open 3-pointers from Sarah Mullen and Julianna Allen.

After taking an 18-13 lead after one quarter, GSA turned to its defense. The Eagles heavily guarded the Pirates’ skilled scoring duo of Erin Speed and Sara Almirante, and the other Piscataquis shooters couldn’t capitalize. GSA (18-2) went into halftime ahead 31-17.

In the second half, Dauk got help from her frontcourt partner, junior Mazie Smallidge. Smallidge had been held scoreless in the first half, but she made three consecutive baskets toward the end of the third quarter to extend GSA’s lead over the Pirates (15-5) to 21 entering the fourth.

“I think everything just opened up,” Smallidge said. “We started passing better and moving the ball better, and it opened me up, too.”

That lead would hold, and GSA players celebrated, shook hands and went to high-five the boys’ team behind the bench. Nearly everyone wearing maroon who had attended the boys’ game had stayed, and they were rewarded with the chance to watch another one of their school’s teams compete for a trip to the state championship.

“To have this experience with both our boys and girls together, it’s a dream come true,” Case said. “Every team wants to be here, and our community has been so passionate and supportive of both teams this whole time.”

GSA’s next game will be against the Dexter Tigers (15-6) at 7:05 p.m. tonight. With a win, the Eagles would face Old Orchard or Monmouth in the state title game at 7:05 p.m. March 4.