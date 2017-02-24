GSA boys breeze past Dexter to reach regional title game

BANGOR — It’s been a rarity for opposing teams to challenge the George Stevens Academy boys’ basketball team this season. Two games into the Class C North playoffs, that still hasn’t changed much.

GSA overpowered Dexter on both ends of the floor Friday to win 60-31 and advance to the regional title game. It wasn’t as high-scoring as some of the Eagles’ other wins, but GSA still brought the Cross Insurance Center to its feet with a series of slam dunks, behind-the-back dribbles and outlet passes to continue their push for a second consecutive state title.

Dexter attempted to break down the GSA defense with a series of backdoor passes and outsides to stay away from the Eagles’ big men, but it didn’t work. GSA forced Dexter to take a number of poor shots, and the Tigers’ inability to overcome GSA’s size left them trailing 15-5 after the first quarter.

After a quick basket and a foul at the other end to start the second quarter, Taylor Schildroth made a long 3-pointer and got an immediate that led to a layup. Moments later, Jarrod Chase dunked after a breakaway steal to make the score 24-6. Max Mattson would get a dunk of his own about a minute left before halftime to give the Eagles a 28-10 lead.

A series of outlet passes for GSA (20-0) led to easy Taylor Schildroth layups that expanded the Eagles’ lead early in the third quarter. The Eagles gave up a 6-0 Dexter run when Schildroth, Mattson and Stefan Simmons rested to start the fourth quarter, but that was about the only hiccup for Carter’s team in the second half of what was another dominant victory.

Schildroth had 29 points and five rebounds for GSA. Mattson had 12 points and three blocks, and Jarrod Chase scored eight points. Jacob Bickford and Brayden Miller each had eight points for Dexter.

GSA will face the Fort Fairfield (19-1) in the Class C North title game tomorrow, Feb. 25, at 8:35 p.m. With a win, the Eagles would face Winthrop or Madison in the state championship at 8:35 p.m. March 4.