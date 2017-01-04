Great Harbor Shootut set for March 17-19

The 25th annual Great Harbor Shootout will take place at various locations throughout Hancock County from March 17-19. Locations for the event are Mount Desert Island High School, Pemetic Elementary School, Mount Desert Elementary School, the MDI YMCA, Ellsworth Middle School and Trenton Elementary school.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, becoming an advertiser for the program or volunteering to sell tickets and concessions at the door, contact Diana Novella at 244-3713.