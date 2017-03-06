COMMENTARY: With high expectations, GSA, MDI boys’ basketball teams deliver

If you’re a fan of any sports team long enough, you’ll eventually encounter a group that’s different from the rest. Maybe that group has a once-in-a-lifetime coach at the helm. Perhaps it has a collection of players who complement each other well or have endured particular hardships together. In any case, there are certain teams we remember forever.

In the world of high school athletics, those teams pass us by in an instant. With athletes coming and going in just four short years, squads that seem destined for greatness have small windows of opportunity to succeed. Expectations for those groups are high, and cities and towns that are passionate about their local sports teams can put a lot of pressure on young athletes’ shoulders.

That’s what has made the successes of year’s George Stevens Academy and Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball teams so remarkable. Every team that seems to have what it takes to be legendary expects to be the last one standing, but that doesn’t always happen. Come tournament time, a brief stretch of poor play is all it takes to send your team packing. GSA and MDI avoided that fate.

GSA head coach Dwayne Carter knew his team had a chance to be special long before the 2016-17 season started. After all, the Eagles were returning four of five starters from a team that won the Class C championship. They had every piece in place to do it again this time around, and expectations in Blue Hill were through the roof.

In the regular season, the Eagles were unstoppable. They beat opponents by 30 and 40 points on a nightly basis and were only challenged in road games against Ellsworth and Lee Academy. GSA was the best show around, and everyone knew it.

Yet there were times in the tournament when the outlook didn’t seem as rosy. GSA couldn’t pull away from Fort Fairfield until the very end of the Class C North final, and with Winthrop ahead by six with two minutes left in the state championship Saturday, the Eagles’ undefeated season was in dire peril. It wasn’t until the very end that they could breathe a sigh relief as champions for the second year in a row.

MDI was in a similar situation. Thanks to their large group of seniors, the Trojans entered the season as one of the favorites in Class B. Groups with the depth and athleticism of this particular senior class don’t come around often, and some sensed that the season to come would be the Trojans’ best shot at a state title.

After a 13-0 start, that season showed signs of unraveling in late January. The team’s early exploits had been forgotten amidst a stretch in which it lost three of four games, and the tournament was just around the corner. It was the worst time for a team to hit a lull.

Instead of fizzling out, MDI bounced back stronger than ever. The Trojans used stout defense to methodically beat Belfast, Central and Orono for its first regional title since 1995, and they did the same in a dominant performance against Wells that saw them become MDI boys’ team to hoist the Gold Ball.

For every group that comes together like GSA and MDI did, there are far more that don’t. Only 10 of the 250-plus boys’ and girls’ teams from around the state can bring home titles in a given year, and there will always be championship-worthy teams that don’t reach the pinnacle. Such an outcome is unavoidable.

That’s part of what’s made the runs the Eagles and Trojans put together even more special. Sure, they were experienced and talented groups who worked hard and played well together, but those descriptions can fit any number of teams. It takes something more than that — a special level of dedication, skill, tactical prowess and luck — to be the last team standing.

Hancock County was fortunate to have teams like GSA and MDI this season because they don’t come around often. Even when they do, they aren’t guaranteed to win championships — especially in a tournament that requires you to beat the best of the best every time you set foot on the court.

That’s all the more reason to celebrate the teams that accomplish such a feat. As time passes, the ones that achieve what so many seek can be described in one word: legendary. The 2016-17 GSA and MDI teams are worthy of that label.