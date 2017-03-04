Chase buzzer-beater gives GSA dramatic state championship win

BANGOR — Jarrod Chase’s game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds left gave the George Stevens Academy boys’ basketball team a 47-44 win over Winthrop in the Class C championship game Saturday.

Winthrop scored the first basket of the game, but GSA (22-0) would roll out to a four-point lead thanks a 3-pointer by Chase and two from Taylor Schildroth. The Eagles would trail 13-11 toward the end of the quarter after a brief scoring drought, but they regained the lead in wild fashion when Taylor Schildroth made an off-balance 3-pointer as time expired.

The Ramblers (21-1) followed a Schildroth layup with two baskets of their own to start the second quarter, but Schildroth quickly helped the Eagles retake the lead with another basket. After the two teams exchanged 3-pointers, Schildroth made two free throws before the Ramblers made one of their own, but GSA went into halftime with a 23-21 lead after neither team scored in the last four minutes.

Unfortunately for GSA, the start of the second half was not its finest. After blocking a Beckett Slayton jumper to begin the third quarter, Winthrop went on a 6-0 run before Stefan Simmons scored GSA’s first basket of the half. Schildroth scored just two points in the quarter, and Winthrop entered the final period with a 33-30 lead over the defending champions.

Winthrop took a four-point lead following a Cam Wood free throw to start the fourth quarter, but Chase then forward hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put GSA back in the lead 36-34 with just under six minutes to play. The Ramblers then went on an 8-0 run to take a six-point lead before Schildroth hit a pair of deep 3-pointers to tie the game at 42 with just over a minute left.

After a Winthrop layup, Percy Zentz missed two foul shots before getting his own rebound. The Ramblers then fouled him again, and the sophomore forward made amends by hitting both shots from the line. Winthrop called a timeout with 18 seconds left, but Schildroth’s steal on the ensuing possession gave the Eagles the ball.

Chase wrote the rest of the story.

“That’s something that happens in a movie,” the senior forward said of his winning shot. “I used to watch ‘Space Jam’ when I was younger and wish I was one of them. Now I feel like it.”

The win was GSA’s second state championship in a row. The Eagles have won five overall.