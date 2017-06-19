Celtics trade No. 1 overall pick to Philadelphia

ELLSWORTH — The Boston Celtics have traded the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced in a statement Monday.

The Celtics will receive the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft and a protected pick in next year’s draft. The 76ers own the rights to the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick if it falls between the No. 2 and No. 5 range. If the Lakers’ 2018 pick falls outside of that range, the Celtics will instead receive the more favorable pick from either the 76ers or the Sacramento Kings in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to be able to select what we expect be an impact player with the third pick in this year’s very talented draft class while also adding a highly valuable future asset as we continue to build towards Banner 18,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said.

The draft will be televised live on ESPN at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22. It will also be streamed at www.TheVertical.com.