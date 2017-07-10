Celtics trade for Marcus Morris, will sign Gordon Hayward

ELLSWORTH — The Boston Celtics announced the acquisition of Marcus Morris and will also be adding small forward Gordon Hayward in the foreseeable future after two early moves in NBA free agency.

The Celtics officially announced the acquisition of Morris in a July 7 press release. The team sent shooting guard Avery Bradley and a 2019 second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons in a trade for Morris, who averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 79 starts for the Pistons in 2016-17.

“We are excited to add a high quality player with the versatile skill set that Marcus possesses,” Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge said in a statement. “He will be a great fit for our team.”

Although the Celtics have yet to officially announce the Hayward signing, the player confirmed he would be signing with the team in a July 4 essay that appeared on The Players’ Tribune. It is not known if the Jazz will try to force the Celtics to make a sign-and-trade to get a return for Hayward.

Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and was named an All-Star as a member of the Utah Jazz this past season. He previously played under current Celtics head coach Brad Stevens at Butler University from 2008-10.