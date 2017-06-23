Celtics pick Tatum with No. 3 pick in NBA draft

ELLSWORTH — The Boston Celtics selected Duke small forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Tatum, who averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists at Duke, was named to the ACC’s All-Freshman team this season. He was also named Gatorade National Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2015-16.

Boston, which originally held the No. 1 pick as a result of a 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets, traded it to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The 76ers took Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the pick.

The Celtics picked Semi Ojeleye (USC), Kadeem Allen (Arizona) and Jabari Bird (Cal) in the second round.