Celtics advance to Eastern Conference finals

ELLSWORTH — The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2012 on Monday with a 115-105 win against the Washington Wizards.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics in scoring with 29 points, and Kelly Olynyk had 26 off the bench in the Game 7 victory. The home team won every game in the series.

Boston’s opponent in the Eastern Conference finals will be the heavily favored Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers swept Indiana in the first round and did the same against Toronto in the second round.

Below are dates, locations and TV listings for all games. All times are Eastern.