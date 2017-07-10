Trenton Acadians earn doubleheader sweep against Skowhegan

BLUE HILL — Locked in tight games twice Saturday afternoon, the Trenton Acadians came up clutch at the plate when it mattered most.

The Acadians used situational hitting to pull ahead late and secure a pair of much-needed American Legion wins against Skowhegan on Saturday in Blue Hill. The victories, both of which came by scores of 7-3, significantly improved the team’s chances of making a playoff run later this month.

“Our team produced everything we needed today in terms of pitching, defense and timely hitting,” Acadians manager Christopher Barnes said. “We went after them in all facets and got two big wins in the standings.”

With the Acadians trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning of Game 1, Jacob Keenan tied the game an RBI double that scored Brad Smith and Beckett Slayton. From there, the Acadians added four more runs in the top of the seventh, and Slayton quickly dispatched Skowhegan in the bottom of the inning to give the Acadians the first game of the doubleheader.

“In the late parts of these games today, we got big hit after big hit,” Barnes said. “In some of the previous games, we would have these lapses where we wouldn’t be able to get our bats rolling and get runs in those situations, but today, we put those hits together at the right time.”

The teams exchanged leads throughout the first four innings of Game 2, but neither one could find a real breakthrough during that span. For the Acadians, Ellsworth High School pitcher Conner Wagstaff, who had seven strikeouts, departed in the top of the fifth inning a with the score tied 3-3.

The Acadians (3-8) nearly gave up the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Skowhegan put a runner on second base, but Wagstaff made a diving stop on the first-base side that kept the visitors from scoring. Both teams failed to produce runs despite putting runners in scoring position throughout the sixth and seventh.

After the two teams failed to score again in the top of the eighth, the Acadians rallied in the ninth. The team took a 4-3 lead with a Slayton RBI single, and Nick Bagley followed it up by knocking in three runs with a bases-clearing double to break the game open before reliever Stefan Simmons retired the Skowhegan (5-6) side in order to earn the sweep.

Slayton, who claimed the win in the first game, also had three hits and two runs scored. Deer Isle-Stonington’s Ethan Shepard had two hits and an RBI for the Acadians in the second contest.

The Acadians’ next game will be on the road against Oakland’s Post 51 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Although the team has work to do to claim a top-five spot in the Zone 1 standings, the wins Saturday pushed them within reachable distance of Skowhegan, Post 51 and Brewer.

“We’ve been looking for those wins that could get us on track for a while now, and this could go a long way in helping us do that,” Barnes said. “There are still a few games to be played, and if we can play like we did today, we might find ourselves with a fairly good shot.”