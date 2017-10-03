Red Sox to face Astros in ALDS

ELLSWORTH — After clinching the American League East title, the Boston Red Sox are set to play the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Houston (101-61 in the regular season) finished with the AL’s second-best record and will host Game 1 and Game 2 before the series shifts back to Boston for Game 3. The Red Sox (93-69) would also host a potential Game 4 if necessary, and the Astros would host a potential Game 5.

The Red Sox will throw Chris Sale in Game 1 against Houston’s Justin Verlander at 4:08 p.m. today, Oct. 5. Game 2 will pit Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against the Astros’ Dallas Keuchel. All games will be televised on FOX Sports 1.