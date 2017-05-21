Red-hot Ellsworth baseball team hands GSA 1st loss

BLUE HILL — In its last game of April, the Ellsworth baseball team saw a close game against George Stevens Academy get away from it late to fall to 1-2. Three weeks later, an improved Ellsworth team got its chance to make a statement in the rematch — and made the most of it.

On the mound, in the field and at the plate, Ellsworth is getting the best of its opponents these days. The team is off to its best start in five years, and although the regular season is starting wind down, the Eagles showed in Blue Hill that they have the look of a team that could be on the verge of a postseason run.

“Our team is playing good baseball right now,” Ellsworth head coach Dan Curtis said. “Everybody is stepping up and contributing in all aspects of the game, really.”

Ellsworth got revenge for last month’s defeat with an 8-3 road victory over GSA on Thursday. Conner Wagstaff recorded 14 strikeouts, and the visiting Eagles kept their bats hot throughout the game in the team’s 8-3 win.

After GSA took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Ellsworth capitalized on error with a two-run single to take its first lead. GSA’s Jeff Allen scored a run to tie it in the bottom of the inning, but another two-run single in the top of the third made the score 4-2.

From there, Wagstaff couldn’t be stopped. The sophomore didn’t allow a baserunner in the third, fourth and fifth innings, during which he struck out six different GSA batters.

“That was a fantastic pitching job by Conner today,” Curtis said. “Once he got into his groove and found what was working for him, he really took control of the game.”

Ellsworth (6-3) would add another run in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. After GSA added a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut Ellsworth’s lead to 7-3, Adam Bradshaw scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh for Ellsworth.

Wagstaff departed after notching the first out of the seventh inning, but Brad Smith dispatched the final two GSA batters to give Ellsworth its fifth win in six games.

Ellsworth finished with 10 hits and no errors. GSA had three hits — two from junior Taylor Schildroth — and two errors.

The loss was the first of the season for GSA, which is now 9-2 after splitting a pair of games with Dexter over the weekend. GSA is still in first place in Class C North.

“George Stevens is a program that I personally respect more than any program in the state of Maine because of that coaching staff,” Curtis said. “It’s a class program, and you have to do the things the right way to beat them. We pulled it off today.”

For Ellsworth, the win was the start of its own winning streak. The team won both games of a doubleheader against Caribou to improve to 8-3 on Saturday and will play four of its next five games against teams it already defeated in previous matchups this season.

“We’d like to improve even more, but this is a good spot right now,” Curtis said. “We’re winning tough games, and we’re putting ourselves in a position to be in the thick of things in the next few weeks.”

Ellsworth softball wins 24-1

The Ellsworth softball team put a stop to a three-game losing streak with a 24-1 win against GSA.

Mackenzie Chipman and Sammy Mason pitched a combined two-hitter for the Eagles. Callie Hammer had three hits and five RBIs for the Eagles, and Mariah Young added four hits and two RBIs.

Ellsworth (7-4) also won both games of a doubleheader against Caribou on Saturday. GSA (0-11) lost games against Dexter on Friday and Saturday.

Ellsworth’s next baseball and softball games will be at home against Old Town tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. GSA heads on the road to play Sumner at that time Tuesday, May 23.