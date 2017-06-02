MDI baseball continues winning streak against Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Andy Pooler has known all season that his Mount Desert Island baseball team was better than it was when it lost 10-0 to Ellsworth in the second game of the year. When the Trojans got a second shot at the Eagles, they proved him right.

MDI exacted revenge for its early-season defeat by riding a five-run first inning to an 8-1 win against Ellsworth on Wednesday. The win gave the Trojans their eighth win in a row.

“We’ve been playing well at the right time,” MDI head coach Andy Pooler said. “Even after we started off the year 2-5, we didn’t change anything. We just stayed the course and played hard, and the wins have started to come.”

MDI scored its first run of the game when Nick Stanley’s RBI single scored Stanley Grierson, and the Trojans made it 3-0 when Riley Swanson hit a double to score Stanley and Drew Shea. MDI scored its final two runs of the inning on a series of wild pitches and an Ellsworth error.

Ellsworth’s only run came in the fourth inning, and MDI immediately responded by adding a run of its own in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. MDI held Ellsworth without a baserunner in the final two innings to claim a 7-1 victory.

“They jumped on us early,” Ellsworth head coach Dan Curtis said. “When you’re forced to dig yourselves out of a hole right away, it’s always tough to come back.”

Seth Clark made it even tougher on the Eagles. The senior pitcher pitched a complete game, struck out six batters and held the Eagles to four hits in the win.

Conner Wagstaff took the loss for Ellsworth. The sophomore struck out four batters, walked seven and gave up seven runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Adam Bradshaw pitched the remainder of the sixth inning and allowed one run, and Brad Smith had a strikeout and a walk in the seventh.

Swanson had three singles to lead MDI, and Grierson added two hits of his own. Sam Giffin had a single and an RBI for Ellsworth.

Although the Senior Day loss was a difficult way for the Eagles to end the regular season, Ellsworth has still come a long way. After posting a 5-11 season in 2016, the team has bounced back with a strong year this time around and will host a home playoff game next week.

“These kids have grown leaps and bounds this year,” Curtis said of his players. “We’re honestly still a young team for the most part, but we knew we had lots of talent and didn’t make excuses.”

Ellsworth (11-5) will likely receive the No. 5 seed and face Medomak Valley (7-8) on June 6. MDI (10-6) lost to Old Town on Thursday and will play as sixth seed against Presque Isle (8-8) or Oceanside (9-7).

“Both of our teams our in good positions to win some games here,” Curtis said. “We’re a good team, and MDI is also a good team. All we have to do is take it one game at a time and keep winning.”

Ellsworth softball tops MDI 8-3

Ellsworth’s softball team finished the regular season at 10-6 after rallying from an early deficit to claim an 8-3 win over MDI.

Sammy Mason pitched the first two innings for Ellsworth before Mackenzie Chipman came on in relief and held the Trojans scoreless for the rest of the game. Lindsey McEachern struck out six for MDI (5-10).

Ellsworth will likely receive the No. 8 seed in Class B North and host Nokomis (8-7) in a preliminary game June 6. MDI faces Old Town at 4:30 p.m. today, June 2. The Trojans are currently 11th.