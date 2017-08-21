Maine State Challenger Jamboree is a home run

ELLSWORTH — The pre-game jitters Saturday were equal parts excitement, nerves, exhilaration and visions of grand slams. In short, joy.

This first ever Maine State Challenger Little League Jamboree had drawn six teams to DeMeyer Field for two days of baseball. Machias Savings Bank stepped up to the plate to sponsor the event. By 10 Saturday morning, everyone was rarin’ to go.

But first … context. More than many other sports, baseball is about statistics — scores, runs batted in, pitching speed, home runs, errors and more. In short, numbers.

Numbers are exactly what Challenger baseball is not about. It’s about the idea that everybody plays, everybody gets a hit and makes it to first and, sooner or later, crosses home plate. Three strikes and you’re out? Not here. The pitches keep coming until everybody connects.

Who is “everybody?” Everybody in the Challenger League is boys and girls who have in common physical or emotional disabilities — blindness, autism, Down syndrome, anxiety disorder, mobility issues — and a desire to play ball.

Noah Carver of Beals, blind since birth, has been playing Challenger ball since the league started. This is his third year. How does a blind boy succeed at bat? Simple. The pitcher, league co-founder Todd Wagstaff, lofts the ball with a gentle underhand and calls, “Pitch!”

Noah’s dad, Buzz, is standing behind his son. When the ball reaches the zone, Buzz calls, “swing.” On his fourth swing Noah connected solidly for a fine base hit, whereupon, holding his father’s hand, he sprinted for first. The fans, meaning every single person present, went wild.

Besides being his dad, Buzz is his “buddy.” Every player has a buddy.

They don’t exactly keep score, but plenty of the kids keep the competitive spirit. Liv Walsh, a 9-year-old girl from South Portland, metal braces on her legs and a crutch in either hand, burned down the third-base line, threw away her crutches and “did a full on Pete Rose” head first dive to the plate, Wagstaff related.

“As competitive a player as I have ever seen,” he said, still in awe.

Shortly afterward, Paden Robbins, with his mother’s help, whacked the ball from a tee to whoops and applause from the stands. Immediately, his buddy, Heather Nelson, took the handles of his wheelchair and charged for first.

And so it went Saturday and Sunday. Every kid an all star. Every kid showered with praise, acclamation, applause and affirmation. In short, love.