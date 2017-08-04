Little League Challenger volunteer training scheduled for Sunday

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth’s Little League Challenger program will be hosting a training session for prospective volunteers at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at DeMeyer Field.

Volunteers must Little League International the permission to conduct a background check. Those applying must also provide three references, one of whom must have knowledge of the applicant’s participation in the program.

If you are unable to attend the training session but are interested in the program, please contact Ellsworth High School Athletic Director Josh Frost via email at [email protected]