Ellsworth baseball tops Medomak Valley in prelim game

ELLSWORTH — In a year in which the Ellsworth baseball team has been less experienced than some of its opponents, the results on the field have told a different story.

True, eight of the team’s nine starters this season are underclassmen. Yet as head coach Dan Curtis told his team after a playoff win Monday, this bunch is being challenged to grow up fast — and has succeeded in doing so.

“You’re veterans now,” Curtis said. “I don’t care how experienced you are, I don’t care if it’s just one game — that’s one more game you’ve played, and you know what it’s like.”

As Curtis himself would say, this particular win against Medomak Valley wasn’t perfect. Nevertheless, it was still one in which Ellsworth came through when it needed to most.

The fifth-seeded Eagles scored five runs over the first two innings and held the visiting Panthers scoreless the rest of the way to win the game 7-3 on Monday. The victory sent the Eagles to the Class B North quarterfinals for the second time in six seasons.

“We didn’t have those mental errors today,” Curtis said. “There were some physical errors we made, but we picked ourselves up and got right back at it.”

Ellsworth had some early struggles on the mound and in the field but overcame them from the start with the help of Jared Hamilton’s strong performance at the plate. The junior outfielder had two hits three RBIs and a stolen base in the first two innings, during which he was involved in each of the Eagles’ five runs.

“I was just relaxed today, and I really got in the zone after that first hit,” Hamilton said. “This team is all about picking each other up, and when I got my chances, I had to come through.”

Conner Wagstaff, another key underclassman contributor, pitched the entire game for Ellsworth and finished with 10 strikeouts. The sophomore did not allow a base hit after the second inning and pitched four perfect frames during that stretch.

“Once I found my cutter, I was in good shape,” Wagstaff said. “I was able to throw that in an 0-2 count a lot, and even when they got [their bats] on it, our defense made some good plays.”

Elsewhere for the Eagles, Sam Horne had two hits and an RBI, and Chris Barnes had a single and an RBI. Brad Smith also made a diving play at shortstop to turn a would-be Medomak Valley single into a groundout during the top of the second inning.

Ellsworth’s next game will be on the road against fourth-seeded Nokomis (14-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday. A win would send the Eagles to the regional semifinals for the first time since the 2009 season.

Because Wagstaff threw 102 pitches, he won’t be eligible to pitch. The Eagles will therefore have to go with either Brad Smith or Matt Burnett, both of whom have pitched 24 1/3 innings this season. The two have a combined 2.45 ERA and 6-2 record this season.

The Eagles could make a few other adjustments, too. Big stages often call for different approaches, and Curtis also said he “might even throw another sophomore out there [in the field]” depending on how he’s feeling when game day comes around.

Beating a Nokomis team that boasts the best record in all of Class B won’t be an easy task for Ellsworth, but neither was getting to the regional quarterfinals with one of the state’s youngest teams. The Eagles did just that Monday, and Curtis doesn’t see a reason why they can’t do it again.

“Nokomis is going to be a handful, boys, but we’re the perfect team to handle it,” Curtis told his team. “I’ve known some of you since you were in elementary school, and you guys have overcome a lot together. Let’s overcome just a little bit more.”