Ellsworth baseball team rolling as playoffs approach

ELLSWORTH — Covered with mud and dirt as they squished their way across the wet outfield grass, the Ellsworth baseball team couldn’t have been happier.

Sure, some of their cleats were uncomfortable and soaking wet, and this Saturday afternoon wasn’t exactly a beautiful day, either. Yet after another decisive win against a strong opponent, head coach Dan Curtis felt his players had a right to be showing such exuberance.

“Gentlemen, that’s how it’s done,” Curtis told his players. “You battled all day, fought through your mistakes and earned a big win.”

Indeed, Ellsworth’s win was “big” in more ways than one. The Eagles controlled the entire game in their 8-1 victory over a playoff-bound Foxcroft and moved into fourth place in the Class B North in the process.

Whether the team is at home or on the road, Ellsworth has been getting these wins more often than not as of late. Everything seems to be coming together for the 10-4 Eagles, and a deep playoff run could be right around the corner.

“We’re hitting, pitching, playing good defense — pretty much everything we need to do right now,” Ellsworth pitcher Conner Wagstaff said. “The guys we have are stepping up individually and also playing well together as a team, and it’s paying off for us.”

Wagstaff, who now has five wins on the season, has been Ellsworth’s ace on the mound throughout the season. The sophomore right-hander now has 49 strikeouts on the season and an ERA of 0.96. His five wins account for half of the team’s current total.

Against Foxcroft, Wagstaff pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowed one unearned run and struck out nine batters. The performances comes after he struck out 14 George Stevens Academy batters and allowed just one run over 7 2/3 innings against Old Town last week.

“My fastball has been really good lately, and it helped me out today, too,” Wagstaff said. “I was also walking more guys at the start of the year than I am now, and I’ve really just hit my stride lately in general.”

Ellsworth is dominating opponents on offense, too. The team has scored seven or more runs in eight of its past 11 games and had six players hitting .300 or better entering Saturday’s game. Jared Hamilton, Sam Giffin and Brad Smith are also among the Penobscot Valley Conference’s stolen base leaders.

“Up and down the lineup, guys are hitting the ball hard,” Giffin said. “When you do that and can move runners over like we’ve been able to do, it makes the job a lot easier.”

Three of Ellsworth’s four losses this year have come against Old Town and Hermon, teams that occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in Class B North. Yet the Eagles beat Hermon in their previous matchup and nearly came out on top against Old Town in the rematch before losing 2-1 in extra innings.

Ellsworth will likely have to beat one of those two teams to get to the state championship, but for the most part, the three appear to be fairly evenly matched. Old Town, which boasts six of the PVC’s top-seven players in terms of batting average, has surpassed the 10-run mark in 10 of its 14 games this year. Against Ellsworth, the Coyotes have a combined seven in two games.

“I think our team has showed we can compete with the best teams out there no matter who they are,” Giffin said. “Even when we’ve lost, we’ve bounced back even better than before. It’s about coming together at the right time, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Ellsworth is currently in fourth place in the Class B North standings. If that position holds, the Eagles will do something they haven’t done since 2011: receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and will be guaranteed a home game in the Northern Maine quarterfinals.

With their two remaining games coming against John Bapst and Mount Desert Island — teams Ellsworth beat by 10 runs each in their previous encounters this season — that outcome is within reach. As Curtis reminded his players after the win against Foxcroft, those teams are going to have something to prove when they take the field.

“When you start winning, people start noticing,” Curtis said. “No matter who we play, we’re going to get everyone’s best shot now. We have to give them our best shot right back.”