DEFY 11-12 team takes 2nd place at Marty Lyons Classic

BAR HARBOR — Ellsworth’s Down East Family YMCA Little League took second place over the weekend after falling 11-6 to Sebasticook in the Marty Lyons Classic 11-12 championship game in Bar Harbor.

Little League teams came from as far away as Caribou and Presque Isle for the tournament, which began Friday morning and concluded with the DEFY team’s title game appearance Sunday evening.

The second-place finish continued a successful season for DEFY Little League, which won Maine’s District 1 championship and appeared in the state tournament last month.

Other local participants were Acadian Little League, MDI Falcons and Bucksport. Bangor won the Minor League title with a win over Old Town.