DEFY Little League eliminated in extra innings at state tournament

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA 11-12 Little League team was eliminated from the state tournament with a 3-2 against Lincoln Little League over the weekend in Westbrook.

DEFY, which lost to Saco Little League on Friday to open tournament play, was representing District 1 for the sixth time in 10 seasons. The team went undefeated in district tournament play with a win against Acadian Little League and two against Machias Little League.

Members of the DEFY team include Brett Bragdon, Wyatt Bragdon, Craig Burnett, Lucas Gagnon, Michael Harris, Peter Keblinsky, Eamon MacDonald, Chance Mercier and Tanner Seura. The team’s coaches are Mark Gagnon, Buddy Palmer and Jonah Rounseville.

South Portland American Little League, which had outscored opponents 20-1 in its first two games, can clinch the state championship by winning one of two games in the championship series. South Portland will play one of Saco, Lincoln or Lewiston for the state crown.

The New England regional tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 with the Maine state champion facing off against the Vermont state champion. The Little League World Series begins Aug. 17.