DEFY 11-12 Little League team beats Machias to advance to state tournament

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth’s Down East Family YMCA Little League clinched a trip to the 11-12 state tournament July 10 with an 8-5 win over Machias.

The win marked an undefeated tournament for DEFY Little League, which had previously beaten Machias 8-1 earlier in the tournament. It was the sixth regional title for the DEFY team, which had previously won it in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Michael Palmer struck out 12 batters and had three hits for DEFY, which will play its first state tournament game against Saco Little League, the District 4 representative, at 8 p.m. tomorrow, July 21, in Westbrook.

Other participants in the state tournament will be Lincoln County Little League (District 2; Damariscotta), Lincoln Little League (District 3; town of Lincoln), Lewiston Little League (District 5) and South Portland American Little League (District 6), which beat defending state champion Scarborough on Friday. DEFY is seeking its first state title.

The state tournament winner will advance to the Aug. 6-12 New England regional tournament, the winner of which will advance to the Little League World Series later that month. No team from Maine has won the New England championship since Westbrook Little League did so in 2005.