Bucksport earns praise after state Little League tournament

BUCKSPORT — Little League coaches from across the state had plenty of great things to say about Bucksport, which hosted the Maine Little League championships for ages 10 and 11 earlier this month.

In particular, coaches praised Bucksport Little League President Jon Goss for making visiting teams feel welcome, and for encouraging a sportsmanlike atmosphere.

“I just can’t imagine someone doing a better job than Jon,” said Kirk Purvis, coach of the Saco team, which won the championship this year. “The tone he set from minute one was a very positive one, and that continued on through the five days we were there.”

Each of the six teams competing had about a dozen players, and Purvis said Goss learned the names of all of the kids on his team. But Goss didn’t stop with the players.

“He even went behind the fence to talk to the fans and parents there,” Purvis said. “It was just really impressive to be that invested in a volunteer position.”

After each game, Goss encouraged teams to award pins to players on the other team for their teamwork and effort.

“His point was not that it was always the best player on the other team,” Purvis said. “It was the kid that made an effort to support his teammates, the kid that showed the most hustle. His attitude with Little League is one that I wish everybody had.”

Ellsworth’s coach, Michael Boles, appreciated that attitude after his team lost 34-0 in the first game and 17-0 in the second. Boles said his players drew a tough bracket, facing off against Scarborough and Saco, the teams that would eventually play each other in the championship game.

After one of the games, Goss made a point to commend Ellsworth for playing well despite all odds.

“Jon umpired one of our games, and he came right over and told the kids, ‘I just wanted to tell you guys I was very impressed that you kept fighting,’” Boles said. “None of the kids cried or whined; they played hard and supported each other.”

Goss said sportsmanship was the number one concern throughout the tournament.

“From day one, we wanted a positive atmosphere where the ideals of Little League baseball would be upheld,” he said.

Coaches also commended Bucksport’s snack shack, which served up a refreshing variety of sandwiches, drinks and desserts.

“When you’re living on the field, you can eat only so many hamburgers,” said Chad Blanchette, the coach of Scarborough’s team. “But they brought out potato salad, lobster rolls, homemade whoopie pies and an ice cream truck on the last day.”

Like everything else in Little League, the snack shack was run by volunteers. Goss gave a shout-out to all the volunteers who ran the snack shack, did parking control, managed the score tower and watered the field.

“The Fire Department put close to 20,000 gallons of water on the outfield to soften it up,” Goss said, adding that the lack of rain that week would have left the field dangerously dry for play. “Volunteerism is the backbone of all youth sports.”

Coaches said they also had a great time off the field. They ate at House of Pizza and Wahl’s Dairy Port and visited Fort Knox and also checked out the Penobscot-Narrows Bridge and Observatory. Goss sought to encourage that kind of behavior by putting coupons and area maps in gift bags for each player.

“I was really trying to get them to see what our town had to offer,” he said.

Clearly, it made an impression on the teams that came to play.

“They’re always nice over there,” Boles said. “They take great pride in their baseball, and they offer a top-notch experience for the kids.”