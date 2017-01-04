Snowstorm leads to event cancellations

ELLSWORTH — Last week’s snowstorm led to numerous athletic event cancellations and postponements. Below is a list of how schools in Hancock County were affected.

Ellsworth: Ellsworth’s home boys’ and girls’ basketball games against Presque Isle and Caribou were moved from Thursday and Friday to Saturday and Monday, respectively. The Eagles lost both games against Presque Isle but won both against Caribou.

Additionally, the wrestling team did not attend the Noble Invitational Tournament in North Berwick. The indoor track meet Ellsworth was scheduled to attend at the University of Maine on Thursday was canceled.

Bucksport: The wrestling tournament Bucksport attended at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield was moved from Friday to Saturday. Athletic Director Ed Hatch also said the Golden Bucks’ home girls’ basketball game against Sumner, which had been postponed because of the Dec. 17 snowstorm, was rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Mount Desert Island: As was the case with Ellsworth, MDI had home boys’ and girls’ basketball games against Caribou and Presque Isle postponed. The games against Caribou were moved from Thursday to Saturday, but the games against Presque Isle have been postponed from Friday to Jan. 18. The girls’ game will be at 5 p.m., and the boys’ game will be at 6:30.

George Stevens Academy: GSA’s road boys’ basketball game against Penquis Valley was moved from Thursday to Friday. The Eagles won the game 66-44 to improve to 7-0 this season.

Sumner: Sumner’s road girls’ basketball game against Bucksport, which was postponed because of the Dec. 17 snowstorm, has been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Deer Isle-Stonington: The Mariners’ road boys’ and girls’ basketball games against Machias, which were originally scheduled for Thursday, have been rescheduled for Jan. 19. The girls’ game will be played at 1 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow at 2:30.

DI-S previously had its home games against Machias postponed in the Dec. 17 storm. Those games were played Monday in Deer Isle.