Schildroth scores 61 to lead GSA boys past Lee Academy

BLUE HILL — Taylor Schildroth scored a career-high 61 points to lead the George Stevens Academy boys’ basketball team to a 98-69 victory over visiting Lee Academy on Friday.

Schildroth scored 27 of his 61 in the first quarter to help GSA race out to a 33-10 lead and put the result beyond doubt early for the Class C North-leading Eagles. He finished with 12 3-pointers to help the team improve to 9-0 on the season.

GSA’s next game will be at home against the Piscataquis Pirates (3-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.