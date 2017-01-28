Schildroth scores 1,000th career point against Penquis Valley

BLUE HILL — George Stevens Academy’s Taylor Schildroth became the newest member of the school’s 1,000-point club when he reached the milestone against Penquis Valley on Saturday.

Schildroth’s 25 points helped the Eagles earn a 75-42 win over the visiting Patriots. He is the first boys’ basketball player in school history to have scored have reached the 1,000 mark as a junior.

GSA’s next game will be on the road against the Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners (5-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Eagles are currently 15-0 and ranked first in the Class C North standings.