ELLSWORTH — Hancock County’s Relay for Life is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School track.

The event will feature zumba for children from 6:30-7 p.m. for children and a 7-8 p.m. class for adults. Six instructors will be present.

Donations will be collected for the American Cancer Society at the event.