George Stevens Academy’s Dawn Hutchinson spots up to shoot a 3-pointer during a high school girls’ basketball game against Bucksport on Jan. 28 in Blue Hill. The GSA girls are one of five Hancock County teams that will be playing in the regional quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL Quarterfinal games set for Hancock County teams February 17, 2017 on Basketball, Sports Below are times and dates for high school basketball regional quarterfinal games involving Hancock County teams. A list of semifinal games will be posted at the conclusion of the round. All games will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Friday, Feb. 17 Boys, Class B North: (7) Belfast vs. (2) Mount Desert Island, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 Girls, Class B North: (8) MDI vs. (1) Houlton, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 Girls, Class D North: (5) Deer Isle-Stonington vs. (4) Easton, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 Boys, Class C North: (8) Woodland vs. (1) George Stevens Academy, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 Girls, Class C North: (7) Calais vs. (2) GSA, 11:05 a.m.