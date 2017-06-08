All-PVC baseball, softball, track teams announced

ELLSWORTH — Three Ellsworth players were named first-team selections on the All-Penobscot Valley Conference baseball and softball teams Wednesday.

Conner Wagstaff and Jared Hamilton received the honors for Ellsworth baseball and were joined by Brad Smith on the second team. Mount Desert Island’s Riley Swanson also was named a first-teamer.

In softball, Ellsworth catcher Callie Hammer was named to the first team and was joined by MDI pitcher Lindsey McEachern. The Eagles’ Hannah Sargent was named to the second team.

Ellsworth’s 4-by-800 boys’ track team of Matt Frost, Jack McKechnie, Mark Berry and Matt Shea received second-team honors for the All-PVC track team. Tia Tardy was one of several MDI runners named to the first team.

For small schools, George Stevens Academy’s John Hassett was one of many first- and second-team selections. Eliza Broughton (100- and 300- meter hurdles), Ava Sealander (pole vault) and Morgan Dauk (javelin) were named to the first team for the girls.