Presque Isle hands MDI boys first loss

BAR HARBOR — Presque Isle gave the Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team its first defeat of the 2016-17 season when it beat the Trojans 60-53 on Friday.

Riley Swanson led MDI in scoring with 14 points, and Derek Collin added 11 for the visitors. Griffin Guerrette and Eric Tompkins finished the game tied with a team-high 13 for the Panthers, who had four players in double figures.

MDI is still in first place in the Class B North standings. The Trojans’ next game will be on the road against the Caribou Vikings (4-10) at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 28.