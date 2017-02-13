Preliminary games set for Tuesday, Wednesday as basketball playoffs begin February 13, 2017 on Sports Below are times and dates for local high school basketball playoff games to be held tomorrow, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, Feb. 15. This schedule is for the preliminary round; a list of quarterfinal games will be posted Thursday, Feb. 16. Road teams are listed first. Tuesday, Feb. 14 Girls, Class B North: (10) Ellsworth vs. (7) John Bapst, 6 p.m. Girls, Class B North: (9) Maine Central Institute vs. (8) Mount Desert Island, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 Boys, Class B North: (12) Ellsworth vs. (5) Presque Isle, 5 p.m. Boys, Class C North: (10) Bucksport vs. (7) Piscataquis, 6 p.m. Boys, Class C North: (11) Sumner vs. (6) Schenck, 6 p.m. Boys, Class D North: (10) Deer Isle-Stonington vs. (7) Bangor Christian, 6 p.m.