Patriots beat Texans, advance to AFC title game

ELLSWORTH — The New England Patriots defeated the visiting Houston Texans 34-16 in the AFC Divisional round Saturday to reach the AFC title game for the sixth year in a row.

New England (15-2) will play the game at home against either the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) or Pittsburgh Steelers (12-5). That game will be televised at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, on CBS. If the Patriots win, they will play in Super Bowl LI at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas.