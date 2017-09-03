Golden Glove boxer coming to Down East Family YMCA

ELLSWORTH — Two-time Northern New England Golden Glove boxer Justin Rolfe is scheduled to host a night of boxing at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Down East Family YMCA.

Attendees are welcome to watch, learn new skills and receive top-notch boxing workouts. Attendance is $15 for children under 18 and $20 for adults. Proceeds will go toward purchasing new boxing gear for an introductory boxing class at DEFY.

For more information, email Robin Clarke at [email protected]