Bass Harbor Mackerel Derby to be held Sunday

TREMONT — The inaugural Bass Harbor Mackerel Derby is finally here, and the event is set to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Bernard town dock.

The event will last until 1 p.m. and will be followed by a weigh-in. All fish submitted for weigh-in must be caught in Bass Harbor on the day of the event.

One class will be used for children 10 and younger, and another will be used for children and adults 11 and older. Trophies will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers in each class.

The Town of Tremont Recreation is organizing the event, which will be held regardless of the weather.