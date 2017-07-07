Orrington to host Wiffle Ball tournament July 22

ORRINGTON — The Orrington Recreation Committee will be hosting the Old Home Week Wiffle Ball Tournament on July 22 at Center Drive School.

The tournament will have separate divisions for ages 11-15 and a division for ages 16 and older. The cost for each is $45 and $65 per team, respectively. Proceeds go to the Orrington Recreation Committee.

Teams must have between three to seven players, and a minimum of three of those players — pitcher included — must take the field. No more than four batters per team are permitted, and those who play the field must also appear in the batting lineup.

Only official Wiffle Ball bats are permitted. Bats and balls will be provided for each game, and the use of gloves and cleats are not permitted. The team in the field has the final say over whether a ball is fair or foul.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. Those interested may sign up at OrringtonRec.org. A full list of rules can be found via the Old Home Week Wiffle Ball Tournament’s Facebook page.