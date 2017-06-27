Mud-running enthusiasts get filthy at Melabec Mud Park

STEUBEN — Jeremy Beal climbed into a massive truck and revved up his engine. He was only going to be traveling a short distance, but by the time he reached his destination, his vehicle was going to look completely different.

The Jonesport native drove slowly toward a pit of mud and came to a stop. It was time for one the first mud runs at the final day of Melabec Mud Park’s opening weekend Sunday, and Beal was ready to start things off in style.

As Beal stepped on the gas and barreled forward, his truck became a complete blur as it kicked up massive amounts of mud everywhere. Moments later, an official lifted his flag to signal that Beal had crossed the finish line.

“Unbelievable!” announcer Rondo Dunphy shouted over the microphone from a wooden tower above the track. “That’s a new course record — 4.53 seconds!”

As Beal’s truck came out of the mud, very little of it was visible. That’s usually what happens at Melabec, a four-year-old track in Steuben that gives drivers from Downeast Maine and the rest of New England the chance to get as muddy as possible.

The sport of mud-running — or mud-bogging, depending on where you are — involves drag-racing large trucks through a giant mud pit at top speed. At Melabec, there are two pits, both of which are 200 feet long and filled with clay.

Melabec opened on Mel Lane in Steuben four years ago and has since become an attraction for mud-running enthusiasts all over the region. The course, which is owned by Steuben residents Cliff and Mandi Garnett, has been expanding in size and popularity each year and is set to host multiple weekend-long mud starting this past weekend and ending in early October.

“This is a big year for us,” Dunphy said. “It’s the second year since we’ve expanded the park and made some changes, and we’re hoping to bring a lot more people here.”

Contestants compete in several classes depending on the size of their wheels and certain other vehicle-related modifications. If a contestant does not cross the finish line, his or her final placement is determined by the distance traveled before the vehicle became stuck in the mud.

Pulling trucks that consist of thousands of pounds of metal might seem like a difficult task, but the folks at Melabec Mud Park have backhoes big enough to do the job. All contestants drive with metal cables that span the length of the course behind their trucks, and if the vehicle becomes stuck, staff members attach one of the backhoes to the cable and pull the truck off the course.

“We have a great staff here that keeps everything running smoothly,” said Roland Frenette, who works as a tech specialist for the park. “We know how to put on a good show, and we know how to do it right.”

Some of the trucks have names painted on their sides. In addition to Beal’s Adrenaline Junkie, other monikers include Downeast Beast, Antagonizer, Loose Cannon and Last Call. The trucks’ massive sizes give owners room to be creative with names, paint jobs and other designs.

Almost all vehicles are modified, and some owners have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make their cars the best of the best. Even at this short distance, getting a truck through a pit filled with the thickest of mud isn’t an easy task.

Yet not all participants at Melabec and other courses spend mounds of cash to compete. Some are just in it for the fun and compete in white Ford, Chevrolet, GMC and Dodge pickups. These trucks don’t typically make it to the finish line — or even halfway, for that matter — but the 10 seconds or so of sending mud flying in different directions is always well worth it.

“A lot of people say it’s a rich man’s sport because of the money some people spend, but it doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor,” Frenette said. “All you have to do is be willing to get a little bit dirty.”

A few contestants even leave their windows open during their runs. After all, if you’re going to go top speed through the mud, you might as well get as grimy as possible along the way.

“For the drivers, it’s about being wild and crazy with some of your best friends,” Frenette said. “For the fans, there’s food, drinks and other stuff. Everybody has a good time, and it’s the type of thing where you get hooked after you experience it once.”

As for Beal, his record run was broken by two-tenths of a second later in the day — but only briefly. On of the final runs, Beal gave the crowd its biggest thrill of the day with his second record-breaking drive, this one coming in 3.97 seconds.

“When you see that we got a record broken three times today, it shows you that anything can happen when it comes to this sport,” Dunphy said. “Whether cars go fast, get stuck, kick up lots of mud or going flying through the air, [each run] is different from the last.”

The next runs at Melabec will be held July 29-30. That two-day period will have even more on the line; drivers from five different states will be on hand in one of the state’s largest tournaments of the summer. That means more preparation for staff members at the park, but for this crew, it’s all worth it.

“I could sit out here all day,” Dunphy said as he as looked down at the crowd and racers below him.

Frenette, whose face was burnt red after a long day in the sun, agreed.

“We’ve got our friends, our mud and our trucks,” he said. “That’s all we need.”