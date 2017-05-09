MPA says baseball, softball regular seasons will be extended

ELLSWORTH — Inclement weather throughout the state of Maine has forced the Maine Principals’ Association to extend the 2017 baseball and softball regular seasons by two days.

Originally, the last playable date for regular season games was May 31. Under the MPA’s newest decree, teams now have until June 2 to complete their 16-game slates.

In the northern and eastern parts of the state, bad weather conditions have led to numerous cancellations and clogged schedules. Deer Isle-Stonington had played just one game prior to May 3 because of rain throughout Hancock County, and in Aroostook County, several teams have yet to play more than twice.

The 2017 playoffs are scheduled to begin June 6. The MPA has not announced a potential change to those plans.