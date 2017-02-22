MDI boys win indoor track title

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ indoor track team won the Class B state title for the first time in school history Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston.

Senior Giovanni McKenzie secured the win for MDI when he won the triple jump to give the team a 19.5-point win over Greely. For Ellsworth, Matt Shea took fourth place in the 2-mile run with a time of 10 minutes, 51.51 seconds.

MDI finished second on the girls’ side. Tia Tardy won the 1-mile and 800-meter runs for the Trojans and finished second in the 2-mile run. Kiona Osterlin finished fifth in the 800-meter run for Ellsworth, and Emma McKechnie finished sixth in the high jump.