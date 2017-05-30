MDI boys claim PVC outdoor track title

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ track team claimed first place at the Penobscot Valley Conference’s championship meet Friday.

MDI won four individual events and two team events. In individual events, Griffin Maristany won the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Noah Hutchinson won the high jump and Giovanni McKenzie won the long jump. As a team, the Trojans won the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 meter relays.

The MDI girls took second with the help of Tia Tardy, who set a conference record by finishing the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 16.54 seconds — 13.51 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. Tardy also won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and ran the third leg of the girls’ team’s 4-by-400 relay win.

The Ellsworth boys finished 10th, and the girls took ninth. The Eagles’ 4-by-800 relay team finished in third place on the boys’ side, and the girls got a fourth-place finish from Kiona Osterlin in the 300-meter hurdles.

The next meet is the Class B championship meet, which will begin at 11 a.m. Sautday, June 3, in Yarmouth.