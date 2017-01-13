Maine football team to play game at Fenway Park

ELLSWORTH — The University of Maine football team will play its 2017 game against the UMass Minutemen at Boston’s Fenway Park, Fenway Sports Management and the school announced Thursday.

The game will be played Nov. 11 as part of a three-game deal that will bring six Division I schools from around New England to the storied Red Sox stadium that month. Kickoff times and ticketing details for the three games have yet to be announced.

“The historic prestige and legendary status of Fenway Park make this such a special and unique opportunity for the University of Maine and one we are excited to share with our student-athletes, staff, fans and alumni,” Maine Athletic Director Karlton Creech said in a statement. “We would like to thank Fenway Sports Management and everyone who worked to make this event at such a historic venue a reality.”

The game will be Maine’s first at Fenway Park. Maine’s men’s ice hockey team has played games at the stadium as part of the “Frozen Fenway” series in 2012 and 2014 and will do so again when it plays UConn at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 14.

“To be able to play a college football game at Fenway Park, where all the history and tradition is so rich, we could not be more excited about this opportunity for our program and fan base,” Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak said.

Maine went 6-5 in Harasymiak’s first year as head coach this past season, and two of their five losses on the year came against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision, which also includes UMass. The Black Bears beat UMass by a score of 24-14 in the last matchup between the two teams in 2013. The two teams have met 59 times overall.

The stadium hosted college football for the first time in its then-103-year history when Notre Dame and Boston College faced off in 2015. The three-game set at Fenway will begin when Brown faces Dartmouth the day prior to Maine’s contest against UMass and will end when UConn takes on Boston College on Nov. 18.

As the host team against Maine, UMass will split all revenue from the game with the Red Sox. Brown and UConn will be the host teams in the other two games.