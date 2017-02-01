High school football proposal wouldn’t affect Hancock County teams

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Principals’ Association on Friday proposed the addition of a fifth class for high school football, but that proposal would not affect class designations for the Ellsworth, Bucksport and Mount Desert Island football teams.

The MPA’s proposed addition of a fifth football class, which would be designated as Class E, could offer help teams that have recently dropped high school football or have plans to do so in the near future. The proposed class would consist of Camden Hills, Sacopee Valley, Maranacook, Telstar and Boothbay, though Camden Hills intends to play a junior varsity schedule next season instead.

Under the proposed realignment, Ellsworth and Bucksport would both stay in Class D North. That division would add Foxcroft in place of Pittsfield’s Maine Central Institute, which would move to Class C. Dexter, Orono, Stearns/Lee Academy, Mount View, Washington Academy, Mattanawcook Academy and Houlton would round out the rest of the division.

“It seems like a good way to help some of these schools that have concerns over numbers and other things still have a chance,” said Ellsworth head coach Duane Crawford. “For those teams who are worried about whether or not they can keep football, this would be a helpful system since it would allow those kids there to still play.”

Mount Desert Island would stay in Class C North. The Trojans won the regional championship last season before losing to the Wells Warriors in the state title game Nov. 19. Joining them will be MCI, Nokomis, Hermon, John Bapst, Belfast, Waterville, Winslow, Medomak Valley, Gardiner, Old Town and Oceanside.

Next year will be Ellsworth’s first season of playoff eligibility since the football team returned in 2012. The school has discontinued its partnership with Sullivan’s Sumner Memorial High School because the latter is slated to graduate its only player in June. After going winless in each of their first three seasons, the Eagles have won seven games over their past two.

“With Ellsworth, we’re now because we’ve had a few years to develop,” Crawford said. “At the same time, there’s a lot of other programs where they’re in a tough spot. It’s not easy to field a football team, but it’s worth it when you’re able to give the kids more opportunities.”

Terms of the proposal would give schools chances to petition the MPA to move up or down from their assigned class sizes. The MPA is expected to hold a vote on the proposal in April.