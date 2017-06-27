Hancock County players participate in baseball, softball All-Star games

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth High School’s Callie Hammer and Leah Stevens and Bucksport High School’s Madysen Robichaud, Kylee Atwood and Emily Hunt participated in Maine Association of Softball Coaches Senior All-Star Game festivities last Thursday at Augusta’s Cony High School.

In the Class A/B game, the Ellsworth representatives and the Northern Maine team rolled to a 9-1 win over the Southern Maine team. In the Class C/D showdown, the South won 4-1.

Robichaud, who hit a two-run home run against Mattanawcook Academy to lead Bucksport to the Class C North title June 14, was nominated for the state’s Miss Baseball award June 16. The award went to Hermon’s Hailey Perry.

In baseball, seniors Beckett Slayton and Jacob Keenan (George Stevens Academy) Issiac Christiansen (Sumner), Ethan Shepard (Deer Isle-Stonington), Andy Allan (Bucksport) and Riley Swanson (Mount Desert Island) were selected as All-Star representatives in their respective classes. The South won the A/B game 5-2, and the North won the C/D game 3-1.