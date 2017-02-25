GSA Girls fall to Dexter in Class C North title game

BANGOR – Faced with the toughest defense they saw all season, the George Stevens Academy Eagle girls came up three points short in their bid for the Northern Maine Class C basketball championship Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Center.

The Swarming defense of the Dexter Tigers prevented the second-seaded Eagles from mounting any consistent offensive flow, limiting them to single shots on trip after trip down the court.

Meanwhile, the fifth-seaded Tigers – led by 6’ senior center, Megan Peach, who netted 19 points – took an early lead and never let it get away in their 35-32 upset victory.

Neither team mustered a lot of offense, especially in the first half.

For GSA, 6′ senior center Morgan Dauk scored 8 of the Eagles’ 10 first-half points.

Peach had 11 as the Tigers took a 15-10 lead off the count at halftime.

The Eagles managed only a few second chance shots as the Tigers controlled the rebounding per the first two periods.

GSA trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth period before mounting a comeback, highlighted by a three-pointer from sophomore Julianna Allen and a free throw by Dauk that cut the Dexter lead to 30-26 with 4:24 to go.

The Tigers took more than a minute off the clock in one stretch before Tiger senior Kayli Cunningham scored from underneath on a layup high off the backboard for a 34-28 lead.

The Eagles cut the margin to three points on a rebound putback by Dauk with 17 seconds to go but that was as close as they would come.

“They played us tough with really good defense,” said GSA coach Bill Case. “I think we were getting hurried. They were using 30, 40, 50 seconds and we were using 6 or 8. But we were right there to the end, and I’m proud of them.”

GSA finished with a record of 18-3 while the 16-5 Tigers will go on to the state championship game.







































PHOTOS BY TIM SUELLENTROP