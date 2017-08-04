GSA fall sports meeting to be held Sunday

BLUE HILL — George Stevens Academy will hold its preseason fall sports meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in the school’s gymnasium.

The meeting will be divided into sessions at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The 6 p.m. session will go over general guidelines for students of all sports, and the 6:30 session will detail sport-specific information for soccer, cross-country, golf and volleyball.

Parents of students with schedules that conflict with this time and date should contact Athletic Director Larry Gray via phone at 852-4493 or via email at [email protected] to arrange a time for a separate meeting.

In addition to attending the meeting, parents must provide proof of insurance and emergency, concussion management and parental consent online. Proof of a physical exam must be sent to submitted to athletic director.