Games rescheduled due to weather forecast

ELLSWORTH — The snowstorms forecast for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, have resulted in the cancellation of the MDI and Ellsworth basketball games scheduled the same days against Presque Isle and Caribou.

The JV games for Ellsworth on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 have been cancelled.

There will be no MDI-Caribou JV games.

The makeup dates are:

Saturday, Dec. 31

MDI Girls vs. Caribou, noon

Ellsworth Girls vs. Presque Isle, noon

MDI Boys vs. Caribou 1:30 p.m.

Ellsworth Boys vs. Presque Isle, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Ellsworth Girls vs. Caribou, 1 p.m.

Ellsworth Boys vs. Caribou, 2:30 p.m.

There are no dates and times available yet for the Presque Isle-MDI makeup games.