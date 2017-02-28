Ellsworth’s Cole, Bucksport’s Gross earn wins at All-State wrestling tournament

ELLSWORTH — All season long, Ellsworth’s Peyton Cole and Bucksport’s David Gross have been beating opponents on a weekly basis. Even against wrestlers from the biggest schools in the state, the two still couldn’t be beat.

Cole and Gross added more hardware to their collections when they won their respective weight classes at Maine’s All-State wrestling tournament Saturday in Marshwood. Ellsworth and Bucksport brought a combined six wrestlers to the tournament, which pitted the top-four wrestlers from Class B against their Class A counterparts.

Cole led Ellsworth with a hard-fought victory over Quinton Richards of Nokomis. The Ellsworth junior trailed for much of the 152-pound title bout but came back to win 15-13. Ellsworth’s Trent Goodman lost his first match of the season against Mount Ararat’s Robert Hetherman at 170 pounds, but his second-place finish was still good enough to earn a spot in the New England regional tournament.

Gross won the heavyweight division by beating Cheverus junior Zeb Leavitt. Unlike his title-winning bout at the Class B championships one week prior, this one ended in the first period when Gross pinned Leavitt in just over a minute.

Cole, Goodman and Gross will now head to the regional tournament. That event begins Friday, March 3, and will continue through Saturday, March 4. It will be held in Providence, R.I.