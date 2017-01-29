Ellsworth swim team sweeps Hampden Academy on Senior Night

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth swimming team capped off Senior Night with a sweep of Hampden Academy at the Down East Family YMCA on Friday.

Seniors Leah Stevens, Arianna Peterson, Diane Roberts, Sam Alvarado, Brian Whalley, Hayden Sattler, Jack McKechnie, Keith Jordan and Connor Wubbenhorst swam their last home races for the Eagles. The girls won 96-70, and the boys won 114-54.

Ellsworth’s Ellie Clarke broke her own record in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.32 seconds. She won the girls’ 50-meter freestyle by finishing nearly two full seconds ahead of Peterson.

The Eagles’ final meet of the regular season will be against Washington Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The meet will be held at the University of Maine at Machias.