Ellsworth, MDI swim teams among top finishers at regional championships

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island boys and girls each posted top-half finishes at this weekend’s Class B North swim championships.

The boys’ tournament was held Saturday at the University of Maine in Orono. Ellsworth finished second behind Old Town and got two wins each from Sam Alvarado and Camden Holmes. MDI finished fourth.

Alvarado, a senior, has been what Ellsworth coach James Goodman has referred to as “a driving force” behind the Eagles’ success in recent years. An accomplished distance swimmer, Alvarado is ranked as Maine’s No. 1 swimmer in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.

“From my military background, I would call him ‘a quiet warrior,’” Goodman said. “He leads from the front but stays in the shadows to give others the glory.”

At Husson University, MDI finished second behind Bangor on the girls’ side. A team consisting of Ceileigh Weaver, Ruby Brown, Maddie Woodworth and Lydia DaCorte won the 200-yard freestyle for the Trojans. For Ellsworth, Ellie Clarke broke her record in the 100-yard backstroke once again by finishing in 1 minute, 1.92 seconds. The Eagles finished sixth.

Both teams have swimmers qualified for the upcoming state championships. The boys’ meet will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, and the girls’ meet will be held Monday, Feb. 20. Both events will be held at UMaine.